Nigeria Police force completes first batch of recruitment

The first batch of policemen recruited under the 10,000 mass recruitment ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari has passed out of the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. The Commandant of the College, Boniface Onyeabor, said on Wednesday that 123 Cadet Inspectors and 52 recruits had completed their training. President Buhari had on Aug 15, 2015, ordered the …

The post Nigeria Police force completes first batch of recruitment appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

