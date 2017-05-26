Nigeria police promotes 7 senior officers

Lagos – The Nigeria Police on Friday promoted and decorated seven senior officers with their new ranks at the Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Adamu, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, urged the officers to live up to expectation and discharged their duties according to the ethics of the Nigeria police.

According to the AIG, promotion of senior officer is based on recommendation on officers’ capabilities and competence presented before the Inspector General Police (IGP) for approval.

“I am happy about the promotion of senior officers; it is indeed something worthy of being proud of.

“You are all aware that the promotion normally comes when the IG feels comfortable that officers who are fit, capable and competent are recommended for his approval.

“It is a rating that everybody in the force is satisfied with their performance.

“Therefore, it is a challenge that you maintain the standard and improve on what you have been doing,’’ AIG Adamu said.

He advised other officers to emulate their good character, adding that more responsibilities were on shoulders of the promoted officers and urged them to be ready to face the challenges ahead.

Mr Imohimi Egdal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP), one of the newly promoted officers, urged the management to improve on their work, adding that the promotion was for the officers to work harder.

“To whom much is giving, much is expected.

“Promotion comes neither from the east, south or west, we are grateful to the IGP, who promoted us to this exalted rank.

“It is also an invitation since this is coming under your watch, your period at this zone will be peaceful and filled with promotion for your officers and men, thank you and God bless you,’’ Edgal said.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni also assisted in the decoration of the officers.

Six officers promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police are Adebowale Lawal, Muyideen Obe, Hope Okafor, Yemi Oyeniyi, Ogedengbe Olubunmi and Sanni Paiko.

Edgal was promoted from Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

