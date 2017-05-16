Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Police set to deploy officers to communities of origin

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said on Tuesday that policemen would soon be deployed to their communities of origin to enhance community policing. The IGP said this at a meeting with senior police officers and stakeholders in Lokoja, the Kogi capital. He disclosed that majority of the 150,000 policemen to be recruited over the next […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

