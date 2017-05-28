Nigeria Premier League Live Scores Today 28 May 2017
|StandingsNIGERIA: Premier League
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Abia Warriors
|4 – 0
|Enugu Rangers
|(2 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Akwa
|3 – 0
|Bukola Saraki
|(1 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|El Kanemi
|2 – 1
|Rivers United FC
|(1 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Gombe
|1 – 0
|Katsina United FC
|(1 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Ifeanyi Ubah
|2 – 0
|Kano
|(1 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Lobi
|3 – 0
|Shooting
|(2 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Nasarawa
|2 – 0
|Wikki
|(2 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Niger Tornadoes
|3 – 0
|MFM FC
|(2 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Plateau
|1 – 0
|Remo Stars
|(1 – 0)
|28.05. 16:00
|Finished
|Sunshine Stars
|1 – 0
|Enyimba
|(0 – 0)
Comments
Be the First to Comment!