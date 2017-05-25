Nigeria pushes for further exemption from production cut at OPEC meeting – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria pushes for further exemption from production cut at OPEC meeting
Daily Trust
By Hamisu Muhammad, from Vienna, Austria. | Publish Date: May 25 2017 12:53PM* All stakeholders are happy with the cut – OPEC President. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0 Likes). Nigeria pushes for further exemption from production …
Kachikwu: Nigeria open to joining OPEC production cut — but not right now
OPEC deal: Nigeria not opposed to production cut – Kachikwu
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!