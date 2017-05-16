Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria ranked 13th in least stable countries in the world

Posted on May 16, 2017

Nigeria has been ranked the 13th least stable country in the world for the second year in a row, on the Fragile States Index, FSI, released by the Washington DC-based Fund for Peace, FFP. The Index measures levels of stability in 178 countries and the countries are graded according to their vulnerability to threats of […]

