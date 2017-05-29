Nigeria: Real Reasons Sacked Lagos Chaplain, Femi Taiwo, Was Fired – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Real Reasons Sacked Lagos Chaplain, Femi Taiwo, Was Fired
AllAfrica.com
The immediate past Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos State, who was removed from his post allegedly on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode breached church protocols and had a long standing disciplinary problems …
LASG Chapel: Members desert church over sacking of Presiding Chaplain
Backstory: Between Governor Ambode, his wife and the Chaplain who got fired
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!