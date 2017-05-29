Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Real Reasons Sacked Lagos Chaplain, Femi Taiwo, Was Fired – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigeria: Real Reasons Sacked Lagos Chaplain, Femi Taiwo, Was Fired
AllAfrica.com
The immediate past Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos State, who was removed from his post allegedly on the orders of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode breached church protocols and had a long standing disciplinary problems …
LASG Chapel: Members desert church over sacking of Presiding ChaplainThe Punch
Backstory: Between Governor Ambode, his wife and the Chaplain who got firedYNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.