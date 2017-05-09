Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Records 2mbd Crude Production, Targets 3mbd – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Nigeria Records 2mbd Crude Production, Targets 3mbd
Leadership Newspapers
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, hinted yesterday that the nation's crude oil production has hit two million barrels per day (2mbd). This is even as the federal government has said
NNPC, partners to boost domestic gas supply by 285%The Nation Newspaper
NNPC eyes 5 bscf/d by 2020 to triple Nigeria's gas supply for domestic consumptionNaija247news

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.