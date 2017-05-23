Nigeria: Registration of Companies Made Easy, Now Fully Online in 6 States [LIST] – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Registration of Companies Made Easy, Now Fully Online in 6 States [LIST]
Registration of companies in six states will only be done online, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced. The CAC said it has stopped accepting physical submissions of new applications for registration of companies in the locations.
