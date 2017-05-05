Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Reps Propose N100,000 Fine for National Flag Abuse – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 5, 2017

Nigeria: Reps Propose N100,000 Fine for National Flag Abuse
AllAfrica.com
A Bill for a law to provide N100, 000 fine for people who distort Nigeria's national flag passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Thursday. The sponsor of the bill, Sam Onuigbo (Abia-PDP), in the debate, said the bill sought to amend

