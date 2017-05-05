Nigeria: Reps Propose N100,000 Fine for National Flag Abuse – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Reps Propose N100,000 Fine for National Flag Abuse
AllAfrica.com
A Bill for a law to provide N100, 000 fine for people who distort Nigeria's national flag passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Thursday. The sponsor of the bill, Sam Onuigbo (Abia-PDP), in the debate, said the bill sought to amend …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!