Nigeria Risking Youth Anger, Explosions – Obasanjo – Leadership Newspapers

Nigeria Risking Youth Anger, Explosions – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said the country is merely risking anger of its teeming youths, saying such anger arising from the frustration the youths have suffered could lead to serious conflagration in the country if not properly managed.
