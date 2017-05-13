Nigeria risks national industrial crisis-Union
Following protest by some workers during the May Day celebration in Abuja, National Union of Textile Garment & Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has warned that except governments at all levels give appropriate attention to the critical issue of compensating workers the country risk national industrial crisis. This was contained in a statement jointly signed […]
