Nigeria says vigilant after DR Congo Ebola deaths

Lagos, Nigeria | AFP | Nigeria on Monday said it had stepped up health surveillance and vigilance was high at entry ports after an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least three people.

“The minister has directed the director of health services at the ports to ensure that public health workers are put on the alert,” health ministry spokeswoman Boade Akinola told AFP.

“If you go to the ports now, you will see health workers on the ground. They have been deployed to screen people coming into Nigeria for symptoms of haemorrhagic fevers.”

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in a statement on Monday assured passengers and airport users that safety measures had been taken.

“The Ebola screening points and detecting machines have been fully re-instated at the airports,” it said.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said Ebola had killed three in DR Congo, in the first outbreak of the deadly virus since the 2014 crisis that left 11,300 people dead in west Africa.

Nigeria had 19 confirmed cases of Ebola and seven deaths during the epidemic. The authorities were widely praised for their quick response in implementing emergency measures.

There are no direct flights with DR Congo but Nigeria’s health minister Isaac Adewole has ordered health care providers and the public to be on full alert.

The post Nigeria says vigilant after DR Congo Ebola deaths appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

