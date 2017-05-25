Nigeria Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill, finally

The senate today passed the Petroleum Industry Bill Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the house today, said the senate had broken the 17 years jinx that have surrounded the passage of the bill..

The post Nigeria Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill, finally appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

