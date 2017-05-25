Nigeria Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill, finally
The senate today passed the Petroleum Industry Bill Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the house today, said the senate had broken the 17 years jinx that have surrounded the passage of the bill..
The post Nigeria Senate passes Petroleum Industry Bill, finally appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!