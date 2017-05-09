Nigeria: Senate Receives 2017 Budget Report, Fixes Thursday for Passage – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Senate Receives 2017 Budget Report, Fixes Thursday for Passage
The Senate on Tuesday received the report of the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Finance on the 2017 Appropriation Bill. The report was laid at plenary by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Appropriation, Sen. Danjuma Goje. In his remarks …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
