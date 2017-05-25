Nigeria set to close five foreign missions – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Nigeria set to close five foreign missions
Premium Times
The Federal Government has approved the closure of five foreign missions and embassies, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said. Mr. Onyeama told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the process for closure was underway and was also subject …
Nigeria, China working on prisoners' transfer agreement
'FG may have recovered up to $600 million looted fund'
India remains Nigeria's biggest trade partner —Onyeama
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!