Cyber-attack: Weeks after JAMB portal was hit, Shittu urges banks to be on the alert – TheCable

Cyber-attack: Weeks after JAMB portal was hit, Shittu urges banks to be on the alert
Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, has urged banks to employ experts in cyber defence to safeguard their systems from attacks. This is coming few weeks after the portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) came under siege by …
Shittu wants internet stakeholders to prepare against attacks cyber attack
Government urges banks, others to prevent cyber attacks
