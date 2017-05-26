Nigeria: Sokoto Discovers 12915 Ghost Workers – AllAfrica.com
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigeria: Sokoto Discovers 12915 Ghost Workers
AllAfrica.com
The Sokoto State Ministry for Local Government and Community Development has conducted a verification of junior staff in the 23 local government areas of the state and discovered 12,915 ghost staff on the payroll of the councils. The Commissioner for …
Sokoto removes 13415 ghost workers from payroll
Sokoto Removes 13415 Ghost Workers from Payroll, Saves N300m
