Nigeria suffers shortage of health workers – Minister

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

MINISTER of Health, Professor Issac Adewole has said that Nigeria suffers from shortage of 40,000 health workers. Adewole made this known Tuesday in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2017 International Day. He said that this figure is a backdrop of the World Health Organization’s, WHO, 2006 report which revealed that Nigeria is among 57 […]

