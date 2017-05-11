Nigeria suffers shortage of health workers – Minister

MINISTER of Health, Professor Issac Adewole has said that Nigeria suffers from shortage of 40,000 health workers. Adewole made this known Tuesday in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2017 International Day. He said that this figure is a backdrop of the World Health Organization’s, WHO, 2006 report which revealed that Nigeria is among 57 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

