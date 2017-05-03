Nigeria to discover stars from NIPOGA – Siasia

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Ex- Super Eagles International and Coach, Samson Siasia, has expressed confidence that the Nigeria would discover stars from the ongoing Nigerian Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) who would be world champions.

He said constant and proper organization of the NIPOGA games could be a catalyst for the unveiling of future stars and world champions that will make Nigeria great in various sporting activities.

Siasia stated this during the opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the NIPOGA Games hosted by the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa in Nasarawa state

He added that NIPOGA was not just an opportunity for sportsmen and women of tertiary institutions across the country to participate and win prizes, but also a viable platform to showcase their talents for the world to appreciate.

According to him “I am very happy to always attend this kind of events because anything to do with sports; i have to be part of it, my coming here is not just to watch but to try and motivate our young sports men and women to aspire for greatness”

He expressed confidence that the 19th edition of the games would be successful and urged the host institution to win the games so as to justify the huge investment made to make the games a successful one, adding that the facilities for the activities are in good shape.

