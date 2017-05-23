Nigeria to sell dollars to clear demand backlog

Nigeria’s central bank plans to sell an undisclosed amount of dollars on Tuesday to settle a backlog of foreign exchange demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports, traders said. Traders said the central bank had asked commercial lenders to submit bids for dollars to cover the previously unmet demand for hard currency for specific…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria to sell dollars to clear demand backlog appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

