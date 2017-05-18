Nigeria to serve as IsDB hub – Vanguard
Nigeria to serve as IsDB hub
Vanguard
ABUJA—Nigeria may become the regional operational hub of the 43-year old Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, in Africa, as the development finance institution is considering a proposal to expand its existing country gateway office in Abuja to serve as a …
