Nigeria to start talks with General Electric over railway contract -minister

Nigeria will enter negotiations with General Electric over a railway project in the West African country, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Wednesday.

In March the U.S. company had submitted the only bid for the $2 billion project connecting northern cities to the south of the country, a procurement process adviser said in March.

The post Nigeria to start talks with General Electric over railway contract -minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

