Nigeria to start teaching maths, science subjects in ethnic languages

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Nigerian Government says primary and secondary schools in the country will soon start teaching Mathematics and Science subjects in indigenous languages. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu said this at the inauguration of inter-ministerial committee on teaching of mathematics and science subjects in local languages in Abuja on Wednesday. He said the inter-ministerial committee […]

