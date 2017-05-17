Nigeria: Too soon to close camps for Boko Haram’s displaced – WHIO
|
WHIO
|
Nigeria: Too soon to close camps for Boko Haram's displaced
WHIO
FILE- This Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows a general view of one of the biggest camp for people displaced by Islamist Extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Camps for thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram will have to stay open beyond the end of …
Nigeria: Boko Haram Fighters Returning to Sambisa Forest – UN Report
Boko Haram: Nigeria to Miss Deadline for Returning Displaced People Home
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!