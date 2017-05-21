Nigeria Troops kill 13 Boko Haram terrorists

13 Boko Haram terrorists were killed by the Nigerian troops on Saturday and arrested 10 others engaged in smuggling in supplies for the group. “In the ongoing clearance operation around the fringes of Lake Chad, troops of 8 Task Force Division have continued to hit the few remaining Boko Haram hideouts and what is left …

