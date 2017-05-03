Nigeria urges AFDB to establish Youth Fund for Employment
Following Nigeria’s intervention, delegates to the Second Specialized Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment summit which ended in Algiers, Algeria over the weekend, have called for the urgent establishment of the Youth Fund for Employment by the Africa Development Bank, AFDB, in the face of the Future of Work and challenges posed by […]
The post Nigeria urges AFDB to establish Youth Fund for Employment appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!