Nigeria: US$1.2 Billion Loan Negotiation With Banks Ongoing – Etisalat – AllAfrica.com
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigeria: US$1.2 Billion Loan Negotiation With Banks Ongoing – Etisalat
AllAfrica.com
Etisalat Nigeria has said the negotiation between it and the 13 local banks that loaned it $1.2 billion for network expansion, is still ongoing. The telecoms company also said the negotiation had been successful so far. The Vice President, Regulatory …
Etisalat Nigeria says has made progress on talks to restructure $1.2b loan
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!