Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria was dead under Jonathan – APC

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Abayomi Adesanya, on Monday said that Nigeria under former President Goodluck Jonathan was on the verge of collapse when President Buhari came to the rescue. He said this while calling on Nigerians to pray for good health and quick recovery of President Buhari. Adesanya […]

Nigeria was dead under Jonathan – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.