Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: What Police Found in Senator Goje’s Home Concerning Sheikh Ja’afar’s Murder – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: What Police Found in Senator Goje's Home Concerning Sheikh Ja'afar's Murder
AllAfrica.com
The file the police said it found during a raid on the home of Senator Danjuma Goje regarding how a popular Islamic cleric, Ja'afar Adam, was murdered are actually media reports already in public domain, the senator's aide has told PREMIUM TIMES.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.