Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Why Bauchi People Are Angry With Governor Abubakar – Speaker Dogara – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Nigeria: Why Bauchi People Are Angry With Governor Abubakar – Speaker Dogara
AllAfrica.com
The recurring problem of presiding officers of the National Assembly being in conflict with governors of their home states is being played out in the persisting faceoff between Speaker Yakubu Dogara of the House of Representatives and Governor Mohammed …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.