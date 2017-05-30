Nigeria will be destroyed if Buhari did not win second term – Campaign Organisation

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BOG) has stated that if President Muhammadu Buhari did not seek for a second term in 2019, Nigeria will collapse. Hide quoted text ‎The organisation said two years of the APC-led government had impacted more positively on Nigerians than the 16 years of the PDP. The organisation, which brought about 14 […]

