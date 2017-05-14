Nigeria will be great again – CAN chairman

The Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, on Sunday said Nigeria would be great again, urging the people not to relent in their prayers.

Bamgbola spoke at the closing ceremony of the annual Greater Grace Conference of the Olivet Bible Church with the theme `Boundless’, at its headquarters in Festac Town, Lagos.

He said that the current challenges Nigeria was facing would soon be over because God is interested in the country.

“God will restore the lost glory and virtues of the country. This nation shall rise again; not too long, but very soon.

“We must pray more, and we will have victory; it shall be recorded in the comity of nations that Nigeria has risen,’’ he said.

The Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Owen Nlekwuwa, spoke in similar vein, saying the glory and dignity of Nigeria would soon be restored.

“The dignity and honour that God has created this nation for will soon rise again and all its challenges shall be surmounted.

“But you shall remember the Lord your God, for it is He that gives you power to get wealth.

“God is concerned about the well-being of the people of this nation; it is His will that we enjoy supernatural abundance,’’ he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians to always pray for their leaders, with a view to building a great nation devoid of corruption and lawlessness.

“No one has the sole capacity and ability to solve all the problems of this country; it is our collective and civic responsibility to work for the growth of our nation,’’ he said.

The five-day conference began on May 10.

It was organised to inspire people to go for their best dreams, regardless of resistance and circumstances in challenging times.

The post Nigeria will be great again – CAN chairman appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

