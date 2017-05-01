Nigeria will be in trouble if Buhari dies – Bishop Seun Adeoye

A Pentecostal Bishop, Rt. Rev. Seun Adeoye, has called on Nigerians to double their prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, DailyPost reports.

The Bishop said he sees trouble in Nigeria if Buhari dies.

He warned that if anything should happen to Buhari Nigeria will fall into wrong hands that were ready to do anything to turn it into their private estates.

The cleric spoke during the 1st Episcopal Honours and Gallantry Awards held at Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry, Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State.



He noted that only God can sustain the President’s health.

He said, “I see trouble should anything go wrong with President Buhari. So, we need to pray for his quick recovery from this ailment. Buhari must not die; Buhari must live and that should be our prayers.

“If Buhari is not the president, we will be faced with more lies and propaganda where we are going to be made to call black white.

“Rule of law will turn to be rule of fear and democracy will be replaced by despotism, favoritism and god-fatherism.

“We cannot allow Nigeria to be in the hand of any of the present leaders. None of them can be the captain of this ship; they will run it aground with their arrogance and selfish agenda.

“They will rob, strip us unclad and put us in perpetual bondage as slaves. So, I enjoin all of us to pray for the President Buhari to get well quickly.”

