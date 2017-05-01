Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will be in trouble if Buhari dies – Bishop Seun Adeoye

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Pentecostal Bishop, Rt. Rev. Seun Adeoye, has called on Nigerians to double their prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Bishop said he sees trouble in Nigeria if Buhari dies. He warned that if anything should happen to Buhari Nigeria will fall into wrong hands that were ready to do anything […]

