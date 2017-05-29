Nigeria will have to build on the past – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday in his Democracy day speech said the Muhammadu Buhari administration spent the last two years building foundations for development and would spend the next two years to build on the successes of the past. This was one of the high points of his speech to Nigerians to …

