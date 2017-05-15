Nigeria Will Never Break Up, Will Continue To Be One Family – Emir Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said that Nigeria will remain one and indivisible country provided Nigerians will adore each other’s religion and culture.

Sanusi made the disclosure when he received the newly installed Garkuwan Hausawa in Ogun, Otunba Rotimi Paseda in his palace on courtesy visit.

The emir said if Nigerians would respect each other, they would continue to remain as one entity irrespective of their tribes, religion and cultural differences.

He said, “This is what we, the traditional rulers are promoting among our subjects. So, we should ignore our difference and help in building one country.”

He therefore, called on Hausa community residing outside the North to respect the culture, tradition and norms of their host communities for peaceful co-existence.

“You should be good ambassadors of the north and ensure that you leave in peace and harmony with your host communities. Nigeria will remain one and indivisible country and Nigerians will continue to be one family irrespective of their ethic, religion and other social differences,” he assured.

“I was delighted when I learnt of your goodwill to Hausa people in Ogun state. I am not surprise of the good testimonies I hear about you taking cognizance of the fact that you are from a ruling house.

“Oba Awujale of Ijebu Land is my personal friend. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship; and I feel happy for the role you are playing as the Garkuwan Hausawa to ensure cordial relationship between my people and the Yorubas.”

The Garkuwan Hausawa, Otunba Rotimi Paseda, said he was at the palace to pay homage to Emir Sanusi and receive his blessings as the newly crowned Garkuwan Hausawa.

Paseda, who is also the national leader of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) said, he had enjoyed fruitful relationship with the Hausa people living in Ogun state.

“They are my brothers. I ensure that they are happy and I can testify to you that they have remained good ambassadors of the Hausa race in the state. They live in peace with us and I will ensure that the status quo is maintained,” he assured.

The post Nigeria Will Never Break Up, Will Continue To Be One Family – Emir Sanusi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

