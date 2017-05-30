Nigeria will start exporting yams to Europe in June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has said that arrangements had been concluded for the first container of yams to leave the shores of Nigeria for the European continent on the 29th of June this year. He disclosed this in Abuja during a chat with journalists on the achievements of his Ministry […]

Nigeria will start exporting yams to Europe in June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

