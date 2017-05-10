Nigeria will start refining oil before 2019 – Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has announced that oil companies in the country will start refining crude on or before 2019. The minister made this known while speaking with state house correspondents shortly after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and top management of Agip Oil Company in the Presidential […]

