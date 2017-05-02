Nigeria will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu

Some 250 Nigerian delegates attended the 2016 edition of the conference while 50 delegates attended the 2017 edition.

The post Nigeria will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

