Nigeria, Zimbabwe ranked 13th least stable countries in the world (FULL LIST)

Nigeria and Zimbabwe have been co-ranked as the 13th least stable countries in the world on the 2017 Fragile States Index, FSI, released on Monday by the United States think tank, the Fund for Peace and the magazine Foreign Policy.

Ethiopia follows both countries as the 14th least stable country in the world.

The list aims to assess states’ vulnerability to conflict or collapse, ranking all sovereign states with membership in the United Nations where there is enough data available for analysis.

It measures levels of stability in 178 countries and ranks them according to their vulnerability to threats from social, political, economic and demographic pressures.

The 2017 FSI was released on Monday.

South Sudan was ranked the world most unstable country, followed by Somalia and Central African Republic.

Nigeria outranks only seven African countries, namely South Sudan, Somalia, Central African Republic, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo , Chad and Guinea.

