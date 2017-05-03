Nigerian Activists Urge President Buhari to Take Medical Leave
Nigerian civil rights group leaders are urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take a second medical leave while his health prevents him from performing his duties. Buhari has missed the last weekly cabinet meetings, and the presidency said April 28 that he is resting and working from home, Bloomberg reports. The 74-year-old leader stayed in the…
