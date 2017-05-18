Nigerian Actress Moji Olaiya Dies in Canada

Nollywood star actress Moji Olaiya has been reported dead.

She reportedly died of heart attack in Canada, where she gave birth to a baby girl in March, NAN reported. The baby was her second child. Her first daughter is 18 years old.

Olaiya who had featured in many Yoruba and English movies married her second husband last year after the first one crashed in 2008.

She was the daughter of highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya. She was born in February 1975

Details later.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Nigerian Actress Moji Olaiya Dies in Canada appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

