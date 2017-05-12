Nigerian Air force applauds NYSC on resumption of activities in N/East
Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf, Commander, 053 Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force Camp, Abuja, has applauded the efforts by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to resume camp activities in insurgency affected states in the North East. Yusuf gave the commendation on Thursday when he visited the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, at the NYSC Headquarters …
The post Nigerian Air force applauds NYSC on resumption of activities in N/East appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!