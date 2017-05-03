Nigerian Air Force bombs Boko Haram leaders in Mangosum

Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has announced that it conducted an air interdiction mission on some remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in a village 3.42 km Northeast of Mangosum, Borno State, at the weekend. NAF said the air strikes killed several leaders of the Boko Haram sect. Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

