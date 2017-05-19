Nigerian Air Force DSSC 2017 Recruitment Exercise Is Ongoing | Apply Here

Applications Are Invited From Qualified Nigerians For Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Into The Nigerian Air Force In The Underlisted Departments:

Online Registration starts on 18th May, 2017 and closes on 15th June, 2017.

General Guidelines For The DSSC 2017

Information Technology:

MS.c/ BSc./HND Computer Software Engineer, Data Administrator, Network Administrator/ Engineer, Network Security Experts,Web master, Info Tech/Computer Science, Computer Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Medicals:

MBBS, MBchB or equivalent. Must be fully registered by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and must possess a current practicing license in any of the specialities listed. MBBS, MB ch D Consultant – Ophthalmologist Consultant – Surgeon Consultant – Physician Consultant – O & G ( Female) Consultant – Pediatrics Consultant – Radiologist Consultant – Orthopedic Consultant – Family medicine Consultant – Anesthetists DENTAL SURGERY

BDS, B ch D Nurses –B.Sc/ RN and Rm (Double Qualification)

Must possess B.NSc with RN/RM or HND with RN/RM. BSc Nursing with any other qualifications in nursing field such as ICU, A&E, Theatre, Ophthalmic and Nurse Anesthetics will be an added advantage. Candidates must have a current Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) license to practice as a Nurse. SPECIAL FORCES

Must possess BA in PE and must be well built physically with not less than 1.78m height. EDUCATION

B. Ed Mathematics/Computer Science, B.Ed English, B. Ed Physics, B. Ed Chemistry, BSc Guidance & Counselling( Female). ACCOUNTING

BSc/HND Accounting

General Information To Candidates

Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Upper for holders of First degree and Upper Credit for HND holders. Computer literacy will be an added advantage. Applicants must possess NYSC Discharge Certificate or Letter of Exemption from NYSC at the time of applying for DSSC. Applicants must possess certificates of full registration with their respective statutory professional bodies in Nigeria where applicable. Male applicants must not be less than 1.66 meters tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.63 meters tall. However, candidates applying for special forces must not be less than 1.78m height and must be physically well built. Applicants should be between 22 and 30 years of age by 31st December 2017. Any age declaration done earlier than 5 years to this exercise will not be acceptable. Those who will be older than 30 years by 31st December 2017 need not apply, except for Consultants. Applicants are to make a choice from the centers below for the Zonal Enlistment Exercise. Makurdi: Nigerian Air Force Base, Markudi Bauchi: Nigerian Air Force Base, Bauchi Lagos: Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja – Lagos Enugu: 113 Helicopter Combat Training Group, Enugu Port-Harcourt: 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt Kaduna: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online at www. airforce.mil.ng Zonal Enlistment Exercise will hold from 1 – 8 July 2017. Shortlisted Applicants are to bring the following to the Zonal Enlistment Centers: Birth Certificate Originals of Education Certificates and NYSC Discharge Certificate Letter of Attestation of Good Character Attestation of Parent / Guardian Consent Form Attestation of Local Government Area Form Acknowledgment Card Writing Materials (for aptitude test) Applicants are warned against giving false information as information supplied will be used to evaluate your suitability for shortlisting at any particular stage. Any false information discovered at any stage will lead to disqualification of the applicant. Applicants are to print out the underlisted documents after completion of application online: Attestation Form Acknowledgment Card Serving Military personnel are to note that documents listed in a-b above are not applicable to them, however the special attestation form is to be filled by their current Unit Commander. Applicants are warned against giving false information as information supplied will be used to evaluate your suitability for shortlisting at any particular stage. Any false information discovered at any stage will lead to disqualification of the applicant. Applicant’s local Government attestation form must be signed by a military officer who hails from the state of the applicant and not below the rank of Wing Commander or equivalent in the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy, and Police Officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above. Local Government Chairman/Secretary, Magistrates and Principals of government secondary schools from applicants’ state of origin can also sign the attestation forms. Additionally, applicants are to bring with them Local Government Indigeneship certificate from their Local Government. Photocopies of all documents and credentials will be collected from applicants after screening during the Zonal Enlistment Exercise and Interview. Technical Support: For Technical Support, please call: 09064145533, 08043440802 and 08053440802 or

Email: recruitment@airforce.mil.ng

Note: All phone lines are available between 8:30AM and 5:30PM

Read The Instructions Below Before Proceeding

All interested candidates can only submit one application. Any applicant who submits more than one application will be automatically disqualified. Fill Your Registration Form. Submit the Form. Take note of your Application Number Print Application Summary Page Download and Print Acknowledgement Cards and Attestation Cards using your Application Number and Email Address to log in.

