BREAKING: UNIOSUN shuts down campus, students hospitalised following air force men attack – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
BREAKING: UNIOSUN shuts down campus, students hospitalised following air force men attack
NAIJ.COM
The University of Osun (UNIOSUN) has shut down its institution following an alleged attack by officers of the Nigerian Air Force on its students and members of staff. The Punch reports that in a statement on Tuesday, May 23, the institution said it was …
UNIOSUN Airforce officers raid school, attack staff and students
Confusion as Air force men storm UNIOSUN campus, inflicting injuries on students, lecturers
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!