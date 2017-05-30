Nigerian Air Force new MI-35M bombs Boko Haram in Parisu, Borno [VIDEO]

Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in continuation of clearance operations, has conducted another Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission in Parisu, Borno State. This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya. It said during the ISR mission, a large structure with solar panels and flags […]

Nigerian Air Force new MI-35M bombs Boko Haram in Parisu, Borno [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

