Nigerian Air Force new MI-35M bombs Boko Haram in Parisu, Borno [VIDEO]

Posted on May 30, 2017

Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in continuation of clearance operations, has conducted another Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission in Parisu, Borno State. This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya. It said during the ISR mission, a large structure with solar panels and flags […]

Hello. Add your message here.