Nigerian Army announces date for recruitment of new intakes

The 76th regular recruitment intake for trades/non trades men and women has been announced by the Nigerian Army to hold from May 27 to June 9. The announcement was made in a statement by the Chief of Administration, I. M. Alkali, a Major-General. An earlier statement in January by Army spokesman, Sani Usman, a Brigadier-General, had disclosed that the …

