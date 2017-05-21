Nigerian Army announces date for recruitment screening

The Nigerian Army has announced the zonal screening for its 76th regular recruitment intake for trades/non-trades men and women. The screening which was initially scheduled to hold from January 22 to February 3, 2017, will now hold between May 27 and June 9, 2017. Successful candidates will immediately begin training at the Depot Nigerian Army […]

